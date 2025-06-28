Acharya Kartikey Honored at Prestigious International Astrology Conference

Hisar (Haryana) [India], June 28: The International Astrology Conference in Bali, Indonesia, recently recognized renowned Indian astrologer, Acharya Kartikey, with two prestigious awards. The conference, organized by Dhruv Tara Astro Foundation, brought together leading astrologers from around the world.

Acharya Kartikey received the 'International Sanatan Dharma Jyotish Ratna Award' for his profound knowledge and spiritual contributions to astrology. He also earned the 'Jyotish Brilliance International Award' in acknowledgment of his significant impact in the field. Astrologers from various parts of India, including Dr. Dilbag Rai Bhatia and Deepak Bhatt, participated in this global gathering.

In addressing the attendees, Kartikey emphasized the power of human consciousness and yogic awareness. He highlighted how challenges posed by planets like Saturn can be conquered through meditation and disciplined spiritual practice, advocating astrology as a tool for empowerment and cosmic harmony.