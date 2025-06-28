Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: Kargil War Legacy Lives On

Indian Army personnel paid tribute to Kargil war hero Gunner Shiju Kumar by visiting his family as part of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas outreach. They met his sister, Sapna Rajeev, and presented a memento and letter from the army leadership. The event included students, family, and ex-servicemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:49 IST
In a poignant gesture that underscores the enduring legacy of sacrifice, Indian Army personnel visited the home of Kargil war hero Gunner Shiju Kumar as part of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas outreach.

During their visit, they met with Kumar's sister, Sapna Rajeev, to honor her late brother's contributions. The army representatives presented her with a memento and a personalized letter from the General Officer Commanding, marking the occasion with solemn recognition.

The event was attended by students and teachers from Chinmaya Higher Secondary School Vazhuthacaud, along with Kumar's family and local ex-servicemen, highlighting a community's collective memory of bravery.

