Tragic Loss: 'Kaanta Laga' Star Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42
The sudden demise of actress-model Shefali Jariwala at 42 has devastated the entertainment sector. Most recognized for the 'Kaanta Laga' music video, she leaves a legacy in film and reality TV, with Mumbai Police investigating her death's cause. Tributes celebrate her advocacy for mental health.
- Country:
- India
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of actress and model Shefali Jariwala, who passed away at 42. Jariwala gained fame with the 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga' and was last seen by security at her Mumbai apartment, leaving many in disbelief over her sudden death.
Shatrughan Mahato, a security guard at Jariwala's Andheri residence, recounted his final interaction with her, noting she was in good spirits that morning. Jariwala's death was confirmed after she was taken to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where doctors declared her deceased. Initial reports suggest a potential cardiac arrest.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association expressed their condolences, highlighting her premature departure. Mumbai Police have taken charge of the investigation, conducting a post-mortem at Cooper Hospital. Jariwala was a well-known advocate for mental health, using her public platform to support those facing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Sex Racket Busted in Suburban Restaurant
Mumbai Police Clamp Down on Mephedrone Trafficking
Tragic Loss: Young Kupwara Officer Dies from Sudden Cardiac Arrest
Uttar Pradesh Sets New Four-Hour Limit for Post-Mortem Procedures
Mumbai Police Nabs Arm Dealer Amidst Bustling City Life