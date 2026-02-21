Mumbai Police's Stellar Success Rate in Tracing Missing Children

The Mumbai police department demonstrated exemplary efficiency last year by achieving a 99% success rate in tracing missing children, according to officials who spoke on Saturday. They reported solving 2,165 of the 2,182 cases of missing minors in 2025, reuniting these young ones with their families.

This year has seen seven cases of missing children aged up to five, all of which have been successfully resolved. To improve investigation processes, missing minor cases have been categorized into five age groups: 0-5, 5-10, 10-14, 14-16, and 16-18 years. As of 2026, 178 minors have been reported missing in Mumbai; 161, or about 90%, have been traced.

Only 17 minors, aged 16-18, remain untraced, prompting citywide efforts to find them. Officials revealed an unusual case where one child repeatedly ran away, requiring the police to ensure their safe return multiple times. Dedicated teams continue to work diligently to reunite these minors with their families while countering misinformation spread via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)