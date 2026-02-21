Left Menu

Mumbai Police's Stellar Success Rate in Tracing Missing Children

Mumbai police had a 99% success rate in tracing missing children last year, solving 2,165 of 2,182 cases. With age-specific categories, they traced all cases of missing children up to age five this year. In 2026, 178 minors were reported missing, and 161 have been found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:06 IST
Mumbai Police's Stellar Success Rate in Tracing Missing Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police department demonstrated exemplary efficiency last year by achieving a 99% success rate in tracing missing children, according to officials who spoke on Saturday. They reported solving 2,165 of the 2,182 cases of missing minors in 2025, reuniting these young ones with their families.

This year has seen seven cases of missing children aged up to five, all of which have been successfully resolved. To improve investigation processes, missing minor cases have been categorized into five age groups: 0-5, 5-10, 10-14, 14-16, and 16-18 years. As of 2026, 178 minors have been reported missing in Mumbai; 161, or about 90%, have been traced.

Only 17 minors, aged 16-18, remain untraced, prompting citywide efforts to find them. Officials revealed an unusual case where one child repeatedly ran away, requiring the police to ensure their safe return multiple times. Dedicated teams continue to work diligently to reunite these minors with their families while countering misinformation spread via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

 India
2
IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

 Italy
3
Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

 India
4
Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026