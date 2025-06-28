Uniting Efforts: Prepping for a Smooth Amarnath Yatra
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, led discussions with stakeholders at SKICC to ensure seamless Amarnath Yatra arrangements. Emphasizing collaboration and dedication, Sinha noted improved facilities despite challenging terrains. Political, civil, and business representatives assured their support for this significant pilgrimage event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a strategic meeting with various stakeholders.
The gathering at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre included Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, civil society members, religious leaders, and business representatives to discuss preparations for the pilgrimage.
Lieutenant Governor Sinha confirmed comprehensive arrangements have been made for pilgrims despite challenging terrains, with political and community leaders pledging support for the successful conduct of the Yatra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah Condemns Israeli Strikes, Calls for Kashmiri Student Safety
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Prioritizes Terrorism Eradication in J&K
Omar Abdullah's Vision: Transforming Jammu into a Religious Tourism Hub
Omar Abdullah Leads Efforts for Seamless Muharram Celebrations
Omar Abdullah Criticizes Israel-Iran Conflict Amid Evacuations