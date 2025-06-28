Uniting Efforts: Prepping for a Smooth Amarnath Yatra

In anticipation of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a strategic meeting with various stakeholders.

The gathering at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre included Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, civil society members, religious leaders, and business representatives to discuss preparations for the pilgrimage.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha confirmed comprehensive arrangements have been made for pilgrims despite challenging terrains, with political and community leaders pledging support for the successful conduct of the Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)