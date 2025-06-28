Left Menu

Hermès Summer 2026: Timeless Elegance Meets Innovation

Hermès' menswear artistic director Veronique Nichanian showcased her summer 2026 collection at Paris Fashion Week, featuring designs made of woven leather. The show included high-waisted trousers, sleeveless t-shirts, and elegant accessories. Nichanian has been with the brand since 1988, steering its success amidst an evolving luxury market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:25 IST
Hermès Summer 2026: Timeless Elegance Meets Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At Paris Fashion Week, Hermès menswear artistic director Veronique Nichanian unveiled her summer 2026 collection to enthusiastic applause. Known for her innovative use of materials, Nichanian's designs featured airy tops and trousers crafted from woven leather.

The collection included high-waisted latticed leather trousers, sleeveless t-shirts, striped overshirts, and sweaters with zigzag motifs. Models sported bomber jackets in both glossy leather and crocodile skin, complemented by varied footwear options from roped sandals to ankle boots.

Accessories were equally striking, with roomy canvas bags and silk bandanas adding to the chic ensembles. As the industry faces economic challenges, Nichanian's enduring presence since 1988 highlights Hermès' stable path in the luxury market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025