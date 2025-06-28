Hermès Summer 2026: Timeless Elegance Meets Innovation

At Paris Fashion Week, Hermès menswear artistic director Veronique Nichanian unveiled her summer 2026 collection to enthusiastic applause. Known for her innovative use of materials, Nichanian's designs featured airy tops and trousers crafted from woven leather.

The collection included high-waisted latticed leather trousers, sleeveless t-shirts, striped overshirts, and sweaters with zigzag motifs. Models sported bomber jackets in both glossy leather and crocodile skin, complemented by varied footwear options from roped sandals to ankle boots.

Accessories were equally striking, with roomy canvas bags and silk bandanas adding to the chic ensembles. As the industry faces economic challenges, Nichanian's enduring presence since 1988 highlights Hermès' stable path in the luxury market.

(With inputs from agencies.)