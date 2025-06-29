Left Menu

Star-Studded Spectacles: Venice Weddings and Glastonbury Festivals Shine

The entertainment world buzzes with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, amidst protests and star appearances, and The Searchers’ final Glastonbury gig. Meanwhile, Irish hip-hop group Kneecap stirred controversy with their performance, as Lewis Capaldi returned emotionally to Glastonbury's Pyramid stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a blend of glamour and protest, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice created headlines. The couple embarked from their luxury hotel for their nuptials, attended by numerous celebrities, and coinciding with local protests objecting to the extravagant event.

Simultaneously, the Glastonbury Festival marked the end of an era for 60s chart-toppers The Searchers, who bid farewell with a final performance. Their legacy, alongside bands like the Beatles, forms a pivotal chapter in music history.

Controversy marred the festival as well, with Irish group Kneecap's incendiary shoutout, and Lewis Capaldi made a heartfelt return, capturing the crowd with a surprise set after a hiatus for mental health recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

