Kolhapuri Footwear: From Tradition to Prada's Runway

Kolhapuri sandals, long celebrated for their ethnic appeal and historical craftsmanship, became the center of a heated debate after being featured on Prada's Spring/Summer 2026 runway. Priced at a staggering Rs 1.2 lakh, Prada's 'leather flat sandals' ignited criticism over cultural appropriation and the lack of recognition for Indian artisans.

Laila Tyabji, a designer and activist, voiced her disapproval, stressing the need to protect and promote India's rich traditions. She equated Prada's move to cultural theft, reflecting a broader trend of undervaluing indigenous art while the international market re-brands it as luxury.

In response to the criticism, Prada acknowledged the Indian inspiration and expressed a commitment to engaging with local artisans. Meanwhile, calls for legal action under India's GI Act have been made, underscoring the significance of protecting India's cultural heritage in the global marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)