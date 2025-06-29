Left Menu

Kolhapuri Footwear: From Tradition to Prada's Runway

Kolhapuri sandals, a symbol of Indian craftsmanship, sparked controversy after being rebranded by Prada as luxury footwear. Criticism arose over cultural appropriation and the lack of recognition for artisans. This controversy highlights ongoing issues of cultural theft and the importance of preserving traditional crafts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Kolhapuri sandals, long celebrated for their ethnic appeal and historical craftsmanship, became the center of a heated debate after being featured on Prada's Spring/Summer 2026 runway. Priced at a staggering Rs 1.2 lakh, Prada's 'leather flat sandals' ignited criticism over cultural appropriation and the lack of recognition for Indian artisans.

Laila Tyabji, a designer and activist, voiced her disapproval, stressing the need to protect and promote India's rich traditions. She equated Prada's move to cultural theft, reflecting a broader trend of undervaluing indigenous art while the international market re-brands it as luxury.

In response to the criticism, Prada acknowledged the Indian inspiration and expressed a commitment to engaging with local artisans. Meanwhile, calls for legal action under India's GI Act have been made, underscoring the significance of protecting India's cultural heritage in the global marketplace.

