Deepika Padukone Applauds Brad Pitt's Spectacular Return to Formula 1 Racing

Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone has shown her appreciation for Hollywood legend Brad Pitt following the launch of his much-discussed racing film, 'F1'. Taking to Instagram, Padukone conveyed her delight over Pitt's portrayal in the film, stirring excitement among fans of both stars.

Padukone showcased her support via a playful Instagram story that read, "Brad Pitt. That's it, that's the post. IYKYK." Released globally on June 27, 'F1' has received extensive acclaim from audiences and film critics, marking a successful addition to Pitt's cinematic achievements.

The film, under the direction of Joseph Kosinski of 'Top Gun: Maverick' fame, unfolds the thrilling journey of Sonny Hayes, a once-prominent Formula One driver who re-enters the circuit after a 30-year break. The plot, enriched by the insights of F1 icon Lewis Hamilton in its production, vividly captures the intricate world of high-speed racing. Beyond Pitt's commendable performance, 'F1' garners attention with its celebrated ensemble, featuring the likes of Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem among others. Enthusiasts of cinematic and sporting excellence are captivated by the layered storytelling woven into the film's narrative.