Pope Leo XIV spearheaded a renewed drive for donations to Peter's Pence during a special feast day aimed at supporting the Vatican's financial needs. Marking the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul, Leo called for Christian unity, with Masses collecting funds globally to address the Holy See's financial challenges.

This year, an American-style promotional campaign was launched to attract donations, complete with a video featuring Pope Leo's early moments as pontiff and urging contributions to offset a significant budget deficit. Despite recent scandals, donations have seen an upward trend in recent years, aided by enhanced financial transparency and controls.

The Vatican, facing both budgetary and pension fund shortfalls, relies heavily on donations and other revenue streams like the Vatican Museums. Under Leo's leadership, hope remains high for addressing these financial issues while ensuring donors' contributions are wisely managed.