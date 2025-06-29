High Court Notice Stirs Debate Over 'Cauvery Aarti'
Karnataka's proposed 'Cauvery Aarti' faces legal scrutiny as the High Court issued a notice citing environmental and safety concerns. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar assures compliance with the law, while infrastructure for the event, set to launch by Dasara, is underway. Political tensions also brew over leadership rumors.
The Karnataka government's proposed 'Cauvery Aarti' event at the Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir has come under legal scrutiny. The High Court issued a notice addressing potential environmental and safety concerns associated with the event.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated the government will respond as per legal protocols, emphasizing that daily prayers will not be obstructed, and public concerns will be addressed.
The event, inspired by the Ganga Aarti, has a state-sanctioned budget of Rs 92.30 crore. Plans include accommodating 10,000 spectators. Meanwhile, political tensions intensify over leadership speculations from BJP leader R Ashoka.
