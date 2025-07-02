Jennifer Aniston to lead new Apple TV+ series 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is set to headline a new show for streaming service Apple TV+ with the upcoming adaptation of author Jennette McCurdy's memoir ''I'm Glad My Mom Died''.

Aniston, who earlier starred in Apple's critically-acclaimed series ''The Morning Show'', will also executive produce the 10-episode project, which will be written and showrun by Ari Katcher and McCurdy.

"I'm Glad My Mom Died", published by Simon & Schuster in 2022, is a heartbreaking and hilarious recounting of McCurdy's struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her overbearing, domineering mother, a press release said.

The dramedy will centre on the co-dependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid's show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as "a starlet's mother", set to be played by Aniston.

The show hails from Apple Studios and will also be executive produced by McCurdy, Katcher, Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg, Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Jerrod Carmichael and Erica Kay. Aniston is executive producing through her banner Echo Films.

Aniston is currently looking forward to the fourth season of ''The Morning Show'', which also features Reese Witherspoon. The fourth part will come out on Apple TV+ in September.

