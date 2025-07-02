Left Menu

Jennifer Aniston to lead new Apple TV+ series 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:27 IST
Jennifer Aniston to lead new Apple TV+ series 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is set to headline a new show for streaming service Apple TV+ with the upcoming adaptation of author Jennette McCurdy's memoir ''I'm Glad My Mom Died''.

Aniston, who earlier starred in Apple's critically-acclaimed series ''The Morning Show'', will also executive produce the 10-episode project, which will be written and showrun by Ari Katcher and McCurdy.

"I'm Glad My Mom Died", published by Simon & Schuster in 2022, is a heartbreaking and hilarious recounting of McCurdy's struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her overbearing, domineering mother, a press release said.

The dramedy will centre on the co-dependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid's show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as "a starlet's mother", set to be played by Aniston.

The show hails from Apple Studios and will also be executive produced by McCurdy, Katcher, Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg, Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Jerrod Carmichael and Erica Kay. Aniston is executive producing through her banner Echo Films.

Aniston is currently looking forward to the fourth season of ''The Morning Show'', which also features Reese Witherspoon. The fourth part will come out on Apple TV+ in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025