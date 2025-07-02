Left Menu

David Dastmalchian to star in 'Street Fighter'

Ant-Man actor David Dastmalchian is set to essay the role of an antagonist in the upcoming live-action film Street Fighter.Based on the video games from Capcom, the film is directed by Kitao Sakurai, known for Bad Trip and Aardvark, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

02-07-2025
''Ant-Man'' actor David Dastmalchian is set to essay the role of an antagonist in the upcoming live-action film ''Street Fighter''.

Based on the video games from Capcom, the film is directed by Kitao Sakurai, known for ''Bad Trip'' and ''Aardvark'', according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline. The 49-year-old actor will feature in the role of M Bison, a central villain and the leader of the criminal organization known as Shadaloo, which is involved in various illegal activities, including arms trafficking, mind control experiments, and global domination.

''Street Fighter'' also stars Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck and Andrew Schulz.

The video game series was officially launched in 1987 and revolved around intense one-on-one battles between groups of martial artists, orchestrated by M. Bison as a global fighting tournament. More than 55 million units have been sold worldwide since the launch.

