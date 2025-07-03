Left Menu

Unveiling 'Ramayana': A Cinematic Vision of Mythological Epic

The film 'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is set to release during Diwali 2026. With music by Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman and action sequences by Terry Notary, it marks an ambitious effort to bring the ancient epic to life.

The makers of the highly anticipated cinematic adaptation of 'Ramayana' have revealed the first glimpse of this epic production. Featuring acclaimed actors Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, the film promises a visual spectacle brought to life by an international crew.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part saga is set in the ancient past, 5,000 years ago, and serves as a modern retelling of an enduring Indian legend. The first installment is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release in IMAX, with the second following in Diwali 2027.

The film's ambitious scale is matched by its music, composed by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, and action sequences choreographed by Hollywood experts Terry Notary and Guy Norris. With a bold unveiling strategy, the film was showcased in fan screenings across nine Indian cities and took over New York's Times Square in a grand display titled 'Ramayana: The Introduction'.

