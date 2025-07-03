Left Menu

Honoring 'Naushera Ka Sher': A Tribute to Brigadier Mohammad Usman

The Indian Army commemorated Brigadier Mohammad Usman, a revered war hero of the 1947-48 India-Pakistan war, known as the 'Lion of Naushera'. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at his grave to honor his courage and leadership in reclaiming Naushera, which earned him the posthumous Mahavir Chakra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:17 IST
The Indian Army solemnly commemorated Brigadier Mohammad Usman, a legendary figure of the 1947-48 India-Pakistan war, with a tribute ceremony on Thursday. Known for his valor and leadership during the fierce battle of Naushera, Usman earned the moniker 'Lion of Naushera'.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at his resting place in Delhi, near Jamia Milia Islamia, marking his death anniversary. Distinguished officers, including Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, honored the war hero, whose strategic efforts were pivotal in the Indian victory.

Brigadier Usman, posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra, is remembered for his courage, leadership, and selfless service. His legacy was further celebrated with photos and memories shared by the Indian Army on social media, alongside personal tributes from relatives and university officials.

