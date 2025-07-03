Gohemp: Transforming India's Agricultural Waste into Sustainable Building Blocks

In India, Gohemp Agroventures is pioneering a sustainable path for construction by transforming agricultural residue into eco-friendly building blocks. Founded by Namrata Kandwal and Gaurav Dixit and supported by SoilBox, the initiative focuses on climate-smart solutions that also create jobs and empower rural women and youth.

By converting crop waste into lightweight, breathable building materials, Gohemp is not just reducing carbon emissions but also improving indoor air quality. This innovation prevents the release of CO2 into the atmosphere, aligning with environmental justice principles and creating circular rural economies.

Gohemp's efforts are backed by SoilBox, a joint initiative of OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation and Bioriidl, which provides resources, mentorship, and pilot opportunities. The model shows promise as a scalable blueprint for sustainable development across India, channeling climate action into local economic development and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)