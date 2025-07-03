Left Menu

Gohemp: Transforming India's Agricultural Waste into Sustainable Building Blocks

Gohemp Agroventures is revolutionizing sustainable construction by turning agricultural residue into eco-friendly building materials. Supported by SoilBox and led by Namrata Kandwal and Gaurav Dixit, Gohemp empowers rural women and youth, transforming crop waste into breathable, carbon-sequestering building blocks, thereby fostering economic empowerment and environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:39 IST
Gohemp: Transforming India's Agricultural Waste into Sustainable Building Blocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In India, Gohemp Agroventures is pioneering a sustainable path for construction by transforming agricultural residue into eco-friendly building blocks. Founded by Namrata Kandwal and Gaurav Dixit and supported by SoilBox, the initiative focuses on climate-smart solutions that also create jobs and empower rural women and youth.

By converting crop waste into lightweight, breathable building materials, Gohemp is not just reducing carbon emissions but also improving indoor air quality. This innovation prevents the release of CO2 into the atmosphere, aligning with environmental justice principles and creating circular rural economies.

Gohemp's efforts are backed by SoilBox, a joint initiative of OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation and Bioriidl, which provides resources, mentorship, and pilot opportunities. The model shows promise as a scalable blueprint for sustainable development across India, channeling climate action into local economic development and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025