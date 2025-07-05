Oasis: Back with a Bang - Britpop Legends Reunite After 16 Years

Legendary Britpop band Oasis has made a triumphant return to the stage, ending a 16-year break with an explosive performance in Cardiff, Wales. Fans, ecstatic and nostalgic, were treated to an evening filled with the band's defining hits from the 1990s, leading to mass sing-alongs and emotional moments.

The Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, known as much for their iconic music as for their well-publicized sibling rivalry, shared the stage for the first time since their 2009 split. Though keeping their distance, the duo managed a brief hand-in-hand moment, marking a temporary truce with powerful renditions of their classic tracks.

The Cardiff show kicked off a 19-date tour covering the UK, Ireland, and further international destinations. Despite no new music planned, the tour solidifies Oasis's enduring legacy and influence, rekindling fans' passion worldwide and highlighting the timeless appeal of their Britpop anthems.

