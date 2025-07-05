Left Menu

Navigating Sustainability at AMET Global Maritime Summit 2025

The AMET Global Maritime Summit 2025, held in Chennai, gathered over 1200 delegates to focus on sustainable maritime practices. Key topics included green shipping, maritime education, seafarer wellbeing, and use of AI. The event highlighted international collaborations and culminated in the prestigious AMET Global Maritime Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:51 IST
Navigating Sustainability at AMET Global Maritime Summit 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AMET Global Maritime Summit 2025 concluded successfully in Chennai, drawing over 1200 participants from at least 15 countries. The event, anchored in the theme 'Sailing Towards Sustainability,' reinforced global commitments to tackle critical maritime challenges through innovation and sustainability.

Key discussions centered on green shipping models, evolving maritime education, mental health on ships, and the integration of AI into maritime operations. Notably, partnerships were formalized with international institutions such as Arizona State University, promoting joint maritime education initiatives.

In addition to technical sessions and panel discussions, the summit recognized exemplary contributions through the AMET Global Maritime Awards. Honorees were lauded for their leadership in maritime education, innovation, and practice, underscoring the summit's role as a cornerstone for maritime discourse and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025