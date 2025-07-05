Navigating Sustainability at AMET Global Maritime Summit 2025

The AMET Global Maritime Summit 2025 concluded successfully in Chennai, drawing over 1200 participants from at least 15 countries. The event, anchored in the theme 'Sailing Towards Sustainability,' reinforced global commitments to tackle critical maritime challenges through innovation and sustainability.

Key discussions centered on green shipping models, evolving maritime education, mental health on ships, and the integration of AI into maritime operations. Notably, partnerships were formalized with international institutions such as Arizona State University, promoting joint maritime education initiatives.

In addition to technical sessions and panel discussions, the summit recognized exemplary contributions through the AMET Global Maritime Awards. Honorees were lauded for their leadership in maritime education, innovation, and practice, underscoring the summit's role as a cornerstone for maritime discourse and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)