Dalai Lama Defies Rumours and Plans for Decades More of Service

In a statement dispelling rumours about his successor, the Dalai Lama expressed his hope to continue serving people for another 30 to 40 years. Speaking at a long life prayer ceremony in McLeodganj, he emphasized the blessings of Avalokiteshvara that guide his journey, just before his 90th birthday.

The celebration, marking his nine decades of life, witnessed attendance from cabinet ministers and notable figures including Hollywood actor Richard Gere. The Dalai Lama reiterated his resilient spiritual connection since childhood, seeking to extend his service to Tibetan Buddhism for over 130 years in total.

Amid tense relations with China over his succession, the Central Tibetan Administration has organized a series of events. Penpa Tsering, its president, refuted speculation on succession plans, highlighting cultural traditions and expecting continued longevity for the spiritual leader.