Left Menu

Dalai Lama Defies Rumours and Plans for Decades More of Service

The Dalai Lama addressed rumours about his successor, expressing his wish to live 30-40 more years. At his 90th birthday celebrations, attended by eminent personalities, he recalled his lifelong service to Tibetan Buddhism and the benevolence of prayers, amidst ongoing speculation over succession amid tensions with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:07 IST
Dalai Lama Defies Rumours and Plans for Decades More of Service
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement dispelling rumours about his successor, the Dalai Lama expressed his hope to continue serving people for another 30 to 40 years. Speaking at a long life prayer ceremony in McLeodganj, he emphasized the blessings of Avalokiteshvara that guide his journey, just before his 90th birthday.

The celebration, marking his nine decades of life, witnessed attendance from cabinet ministers and notable figures including Hollywood actor Richard Gere. The Dalai Lama reiterated his resilient spiritual connection since childhood, seeking to extend his service to Tibetan Buddhism for over 130 years in total.

Amid tense relations with China over his succession, the Central Tibetan Administration has organized a series of events. Penpa Tsering, its president, refuted speculation on succession plans, highlighting cultural traditions and expecting continued longevity for the spiritual leader.

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025