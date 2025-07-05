Left Menu

Delhi Bird Atlas: Citizen Science Soars to New Heights

The Delhi Bird Atlas, a citizen-driven project, has documented over 160 bird species, including endangered and migratory ones. Supported by Wildlife SOS, the initiative reported 21 first-time sightings and amassed over 600 checklists during its summer phase. The project aims to understand avian distribution patterns across seasons.

The Delhi Bird Atlas has documented over 160 bird species, including endangered and migratory varieties like the greater flamingo and Indian pitta. This citizen science initiative, backed by Wildlife SOS and the Delhi Forest and Wildlife Department, recorded 21 new bird sightings during its summer phase.

Exceeding the winter efforts, more than 600 checklists were submitted to the eBird platform. The project divides Delhi into 145 observation zones to build a comprehensive understanding of avian distribution across seasons.

As part of the initiative, Wildlife SOS has ramped up rescue efforts, saving nearly 500 birds affected by extreme weather conditions. The Delhi Bird Atlas underscores the increasing role of citizens in wildlife conservation and highlights urgent environmental challenges facing the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

