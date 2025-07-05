Delhi Bird Atlas: Citizen Science Soars to New Heights

The Delhi Bird Atlas has documented over 160 bird species, including endangered and migratory varieties like the greater flamingo and Indian pitta. This citizen science initiative, backed by Wildlife SOS and the Delhi Forest and Wildlife Department, recorded 21 new bird sightings during its summer phase.

Exceeding the winter efforts, more than 600 checklists were submitted to the eBird platform. The project divides Delhi into 145 observation zones to build a comprehensive understanding of avian distribution across seasons.

As part of the initiative, Wildlife SOS has ramped up rescue efforts, saving nearly 500 birds affected by extreme weather conditions. The Delhi Bird Atlas underscores the increasing role of citizens in wildlife conservation and highlights urgent environmental challenges facing the capital.

