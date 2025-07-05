Left Menu

West Bengal Celebrates Ulto Rath Festival with Enthusiasm and Extravagance

The ‘Ulto Rath’ (Return Car) festival was celebrated with pomp across West Bengal, with devotees pulling the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra. The festival featured processions, religious gatherings, and roadside fairs, attracting crowds in cities and rural areas, especially at the newly inaugurated Jagannath temple in Digha.

Thousands gathered in West Bengal as the 'Ulto Rath' festival unfolded in a spectacular display of religious fervor and community spirit. Devotees energetically pulled the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, marking the festival's significance across the state.

One of the prime locations for the celebration was Digha, where the newly constructed Jagannath temple hosted the festival for the first time, drawing a multitude of participants along the 750-meter procession route. The atmosphere was vibrant, with chanting crowds and ornate chariots navigating through Digha's streets.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, devotees filled the roads, participating in the ISKCON-led procession that traveled through prominent city routes. Similar scenes of devotion and festivity were recreated in other parts of West Bengal, including Nadia, Hooghly, and beyond, showcasing the festival's expansive reach and cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

