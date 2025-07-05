Police Crackdown on DJ Operators for Kanwar Yatra Compliance

As preparations for the Kanwar Yatra get underway, local police have begun issuing strict warnings to DJ operators to comply with noise and vehicle height regulations. The operation is part of a larger effort to manage the massive pilgrimage set to begin on July 11.

Officials emphasize that adherence to these norms is crucial, cautioning that equipment may be seized as a penalty for non-compliance. Notices have already been sent to DJ operators across Ghaziabad, Delhi, Meerut, Noida, and Sambhal as part of this initiative to ensure a smooth and safe event.

In the first wave, 40 DJ operators received notices, with law enforcement pledging decisive action against any future offenders. The ban on violators entering Muzaffarnagar city is also under consideration to maintain order and safety during the festival.

