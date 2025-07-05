Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Hema Malini’s Remarks on Bankey Bihari Corridor

Mathura MP Hema Malini's comments about the proposed Bankey Bihari corridor have drawn criticism from local residents and priests, who fear displacement and loss of heritage. Community leaders and former party allies express disapproval, questioning Malini's priorities and approach to local development issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mathura MP Hema Malini's remarks about the planned Bankey Bihari corridor have sparked significant controversy among local residents and priests. Her suggestion to relocate those opposing the corridor has been met with outrage and criticism from the community.

Priest Gyanendra Kishor Goswami referenced Lord Krishna's wisdom in response to Malini's reported statement, cautioning that the historical and cultural essence of Brijbhoomi should not be undermined. Residents fear displacement and loss of Vrindavan's traditional character.

Local businessman Anil Gautam and former BJP district president Madhu Sharma have also voiced disapproval, highlighting concerns about the impact on the local populace and questioning Malini's focus on city development. They stress the importance of prioritizing long-standing local issues over the corridor project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

