Controversy Erupts Over Hema Malini’s Remarks on Bankey Bihari Corridor

Mathura MP Hema Malini's remarks about the planned Bankey Bihari corridor have sparked significant controversy among local residents and priests. Her suggestion to relocate those opposing the corridor has been met with outrage and criticism from the community.

Priest Gyanendra Kishor Goswami referenced Lord Krishna's wisdom in response to Malini's reported statement, cautioning that the historical and cultural essence of Brijbhoomi should not be undermined. Residents fear displacement and loss of Vrindavan's traditional character.

Local businessman Anil Gautam and former BJP district president Madhu Sharma have also voiced disapproval, highlighting concerns about the impact on the local populace and questioning Malini's focus on city development. They stress the importance of prioritizing long-standing local issues over the corridor project.

