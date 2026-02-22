Left Menu

Assam's Heritage Reclaimed: Vrindavani Vastra Returns

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation for a museum to display 'Vrindavani Vastra', a 16th-century textile created by Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva. Loaned by the British Museum, this move marks Assam's effort to reclaim and showcase its cultural heritage starting in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-02-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 17:52 IST
Assam's Heritage Reclaimed: Vrindavani Vastra Returns
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed his government's commitment to preserving the state's cultural identity with the foundation of a museum for the historic 'Vrindavani Vastra'.

Created under the guidance of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva, this 16th-century silk textile will be loaned from the British Museum for display in Assam.

This initiative, supported by the JSW Foundation, highlights the state's endeavor to reclaim its heritage and will allow citizens to view this sacred textile for the first time in over a century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

