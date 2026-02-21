Horrific Crime Against Stray Dog Sparks Outrage in Vrindavan

A disturbing incident in Vrindavan has resulted in the arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a stray female dog. Police report that the crime was discovered when locals found the animal's carcass near the accused's residence in Gaura Nagar.

The gruesome finding, which included blood-stained bedding, incited local residents to apprehend and physically confront the suspect before delivering him to the authorities. The police identified the suspect as Bihari, a 35-year-old daily wage laborer from the area.

Locals allege that the man lured the dog into his house under the guise of feeding it. Law enforcement is conducting a detailed investigation, and officials have promised appropriate legal action if the allegations are confirmed, potentially under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

