Horrific Crime Against Stray Dog Sparks Outrage in Vrindavan
A man in Vrindavan has been accused of sexually assaulting and killing a stray dog, prompting outrage from locals. The incident came to light when residents found the carcass behind the suspect's home. The individual was apprehended by locals and handed to police for further investigation.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident in Vrindavan has resulted in the arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a stray female dog. Police report that the crime was discovered when locals found the animal's carcass near the accused's residence in Gaura Nagar.
The gruesome finding, which included blood-stained bedding, incited local residents to apprehend and physically confront the suspect before delivering him to the authorities. The police identified the suspect as Bihari, a 35-year-old daily wage laborer from the area.
Locals allege that the man lured the dog into his house under the guise of feeding it. Law enforcement is conducting a detailed investigation, and officials have promised appropriate legal action if the allegations are confirmed, potentially under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)