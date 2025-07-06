Ozzy Osbourne's Emotional Farewell: A Tribute to Heavy Metal's Pioneers

In a poignant farewell, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath captivated tens of thousands in Birmingham, drawing the curtains on decades of pioneering heavy metal. The emotional performance at Villa Park Stadium featured Osbourne's final appearance, as the 76-year-old grapples with Parkinson's disease.

Rock icons like Metallica, Slayer, and Guns N' Roses paid homage, lauding Black Sabbath's profound influence on the music scene. 'Without Sabbath, there would be no Metallica,' exclaimed frontman James Hetfield, echoing the sentiments of countless fans in attendance.

The night also saw the return of Sabbath's original lineup, reuniting Osbourne, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward. The event underscored Black Sabbath's legacy, as a powerful voice against the lighter tones of the 60s, resonating deeply with those present.