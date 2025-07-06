Left Menu

Ozzy Osbourne's Emotional Farewell: A Tribute to Heavy Metal's Pioneers

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath delivered a memorable farewell performance in Birmingham, marking the 'Prince of Darkness's' final gig. Joined by a legendary lineup, rock and metal icons celebrated the band's enduring legacy. Fans and artists alike shared emotional tributes, signifying the end of an era in heavy metal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 05:52 IST
Ozzy Osbourne's Emotional Farewell: A Tribute to Heavy Metal's Pioneers
Ozzy Osbourne

In a poignant farewell, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath captivated tens of thousands in Birmingham, drawing the curtains on decades of pioneering heavy metal. The emotional performance at Villa Park Stadium featured Osbourne's final appearance, as the 76-year-old grapples with Parkinson's disease.

Rock icons like Metallica, Slayer, and Guns N' Roses paid homage, lauding Black Sabbath's profound influence on the music scene. 'Without Sabbath, there would be no Metallica,' exclaimed frontman James Hetfield, echoing the sentiments of countless fans in attendance.

The night also saw the return of Sabbath's original lineup, reuniting Osbourne, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward. The event underscored Black Sabbath's legacy, as a powerful voice against the lighter tones of the 60s, resonating deeply with those present.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025