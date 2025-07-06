Controversial Concert: Croatian Singer's Nazi Salutes Stir Outrage

A contentious event unfolded in Zagreb as Croatian singer Marko Perkovic, performing under the name Thompson, incorporated a Nazi-era salute into his concert, eliciting widespread criticism. Known for his nationalist-themed songs, Perkovic drew an audience of half a million, underscoring deep-seated nationalist currents in post-war Croatia.

Perkovic's song references the ethnic war that followed Croatia's independence from Yugoslavia in the early 1990s, which he claims as its focus. However, the song opens with a salute used by the Ustasha regime during World War II, notorious for its atrocities against Serbs, Jews, Roma, and antifascist Croats.

While Perkovic's actions sparked controversy and concern among neighboring countries and European entities, he remains a polarizing yet popular figure in Croatia. Legal rulings permit him to use the contentious salute within his performances, a decision that continues to provoke debates about nationalism and historical memory in the region.

