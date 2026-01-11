BJP's Hindutva and nationalism are fake: Uddhav Thackeray at Mumbai poll rally.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's Hindutva and nationalism are fake: Uddhav Thackeray at Mumbai poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Mumbai
- Rally
- Hindutva
- Nationalism
- BJP
- Criticism
- Election
- Supporters
- Politics
ALSO READ
BJP doesn't want Shiv Sena (UBT) because we won't allow them to swallow Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray at poll rally.
BJP's Poonawalla Challenges AIMIM on Hijab-Clad PM Dream
BJP Criticizes Owaisi's Vision of Hijab-Clad PM
BJP's Push for a Corruption-Free Tamil Nadu: Nitin Nabin's Rallying Cry
Amit Shah Targets Corruption in Kerala, Promotes BJP's Development Agenda