Temple Dress Code Sparks Cultural Debates in Jabalpur

In a bid to promote traditional values, around 40 temples in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, have posted notices advising devotees to wear 'culturally appropriate' clothing while visiting the sacred sites.

The directive, issued by Mahakal Sangh International Bajrang Dal, specifically discourages the wearing of jeans, tops, mini skirts, night suits, and shorts. Women are also asked to cover their heads as a sign of respect and cultural preservation.

Speaking on behalf of the organization, a spokesperson expressed that the move aims to uphold Indian cultural traditions and is not intended to offend anyone. The appeal calls for attire that aligns with the sanctity of the temples and their traditional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)