Speeding Chaos: Drunk Driver Causes Havoc in Jabalpur
A 22-year-old driver, allegedly intoxicated, collided with multiple vehicles in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, injuring four, including a policeman. Anurag Soni's car hit three cars and several bikes before ending against a garden wall. He was hospitalized, investigated, confirmed inebriated, and faces legal action.
A late-night incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, saw chaos unfold as a speeding car collided with multiple vehicles. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Anurag Soni, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, resulting in four people, including a policeman, sustaining injuries.
Inspector Rajpal Singh Baghel revealed that the accident took place on a one-kilometre stretch within the Omti police station area around Saturday midnight. The driver hit three cars and several two-wheelers before crashing into a garden wall.
Sonu Kurmi, Omti's City Superintendent of Police, confirmed the driver was found inebriated in a medical examination. Soni has been hospitalized as police continue their investigation, including examining footage from the car's dashboard camera, while legal proceedings are set in motion.
