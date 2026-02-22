Speeding Chaos: Drunk Driver Causes Havoc in Jabalpur

A late-night incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, saw chaos unfold as a speeding car collided with multiple vehicles. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Anurag Soni, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, resulting in four people, including a policeman, sustaining injuries.

Inspector Rajpal Singh Baghel revealed that the accident took place on a one-kilometre stretch within the Omti police station area around Saturday midnight. The driver hit three cars and several two-wheelers before crashing into a garden wall.

Sonu Kurmi, Omti's City Superintendent of Police, confirmed the driver was found inebriated in a medical examination. Soni has been hospitalized as police continue their investigation, including examining footage from the car's dashboard camera, while legal proceedings are set in motion.