Left Menu

Speeding Chaos: Drunk Driver Causes Havoc in Jabalpur

A 22-year-old driver, allegedly intoxicated, collided with multiple vehicles in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, injuring four, including a policeman. Anurag Soni's car hit three cars and several bikes before ending against a garden wall. He was hospitalized, investigated, confirmed inebriated, and faces legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:20 IST
Speeding Chaos: Drunk Driver Causes Havoc in Jabalpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A late-night incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, saw chaos unfold as a speeding car collided with multiple vehicles. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Anurag Soni, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, resulting in four people, including a policeman, sustaining injuries.

Inspector Rajpal Singh Baghel revealed that the accident took place on a one-kilometre stretch within the Omti police station area around Saturday midnight. The driver hit three cars and several two-wheelers before crashing into a garden wall.

Sonu Kurmi, Omti's City Superintendent of Police, confirmed the driver was found inebriated in a medical examination. Soni has been hospitalized as police continue their investigation, including examining footage from the car's dashboard camera, while legal proceedings are set in motion.

TRENDING

1
Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

 India
2
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

 India
3
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

 India
4
PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026