Lion Loose: Arrest Made After Escaped Pet Attacks

In Lahore, Pakistan, authorities arrested the owners of a pet lion after it escaped and injured a woman and her two children. Graphic video shows the lion scaling a wall and attacking the family while the owners allegedly did nothing to stop it. The lion has since been relocated to a wildlife park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a shocking incident in Lahore, Pakistan, authorities have detained the owners of a pet lion following its escape and subsequent attack on a family. The lion reportedly injured a woman and her two young children, aged 5 and 7.

Dramatic footage captured the moment the lion leapt over a wall and assaulted the family. Witnesses claim the owners, instead of intervening, stood idle as the animal attacked.

While exotic pet ownership, including lions, remains a controversial status symbol among Pakistan's elite, the regulatory requirements are often stringent and costly. The lion has now been safely transported to a wildlife park for rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

