Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao: From Leading Man to Action Hero in 'Maalik'

Actor Rajkummar Rao reflects on his 15-year journey in Bollywood, emphasizing his commitment to meaningful cinema and not just fame. He is set to star in the action film 'Maalik', directed by Pulkit. Rao discusses his transition to action roles and the evolving nature of Bollywood storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:49 IST
Rajkummar Rao: From Leading Man to Action Hero in 'Maalik'
Rajkummar Rao
  • Country:
  • India

Rajkummar Rao marks 15 years in Bollywood, reflecting on his commitment to acting for genuine reasons rather than fame. His journey from supporting roles to becoming a leading man in films like 'Shahid', 'Aligarh', and 'Newton' has been noteworthy.

The actor, now exploring the action genre, shares his excitement for his role in 'Maalik', a commercial action film. Directed by Pulkit, 'Maalik' promises a gripping story and memorable characters.

Rao, who has previously portrayed gangsters in series like 'Guns and Gulaabs', embraces the challenge of a different action role in 'Maalik'. The film, produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, is scheduled for release on July 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025