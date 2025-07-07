Rajkummar Rao: From Leading Man to Action Hero in 'Maalik'

Rajkummar Rao marks 15 years in Bollywood, reflecting on his commitment to acting for genuine reasons rather than fame. His journey from supporting roles to becoming a leading man in films like 'Shahid', 'Aligarh', and 'Newton' has been noteworthy.

The actor, now exploring the action genre, shares his excitement for his role in 'Maalik', a commercial action film. Directed by Pulkit, 'Maalik' promises a gripping story and memorable characters.

Rao, who has previously portrayed gangsters in series like 'Guns and Gulaabs', embraces the challenge of a different action role in 'Maalik'. The film, produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, is scheduled for release on July 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)