Rajkummar Rao: From Leading Man to Action Hero in 'Maalik'
Actor Rajkummar Rao reflects on his 15-year journey in Bollywood, emphasizing his commitment to meaningful cinema and not just fame. He is set to star in the action film 'Maalik', directed by Pulkit. Rao discusses his transition to action roles and the evolving nature of Bollywood storytelling.
Rajkummar Rao marks 15 years in Bollywood, reflecting on his commitment to acting for genuine reasons rather than fame. His journey from supporting roles to becoming a leading man in films like 'Shahid', 'Aligarh', and 'Newton' has been noteworthy.
The actor, now exploring the action genre, shares his excitement for his role in 'Maalik', a commercial action film. Directed by Pulkit, 'Maalik' promises a gripping story and memorable characters.
Rao, who has previously portrayed gangsters in series like 'Guns and Gulaabs', embraces the challenge of a different action role in 'Maalik'. The film, produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, is scheduled for release on July 11.
