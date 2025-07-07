Darshan Kumar Completes Thrilling Film Shoot Amid Bihar's Wilderness

Actor Darshan Kumar, celebrated for his performances in 'NH10' and 'Mary Kom', has finished shooting his latest suspense thriller. The project, currently untitled, was directed by Rao Devendra and concluded a 45-day filming schedule on Monday.

Predominantly filmed in the dense forests of Valmiki Nagar, Bihar, with additional scenes shot in Patna, the narrative unfolds against the region's untouched natural beauty. The absence of technological interruptions offered a unique filmmaking experience, highlighted by the area's rustic charm.

Kumar shared insights into the enriching journey, citing the experience of filming amid Bihar's wilderness as unforgettable. As the team wraps up, Kumar expressed a mix of emotions — a profound connection with the crew and the satisfaction of a job well done. Next, Kumar will appear in 'The Bengal Files', scheduled for release in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)