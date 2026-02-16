Left Menu

Kappa CULTR 2026: A Cultural Convergence Redefining Festival Experiences in Kerala

Kappa CULTR 2026, Kerala's largest electronic music festival, will run from February 20-22, merging music with art, fashion, gaming, and global cuisines. Showcasing 27 artists and culinary innovations, it aims to position Kerala as a cultural hub through immersive experiences and creative collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kappa CULTR 2026, Kerala's premier electronic music festival, kicks off on February 20, featuring an array of 27 international and local artists. This three-day event promises an immersive sensory experience blending music with art, fashion, and cuisine.

The festival is designed as a cultural playground, turning vacant spaces into living canvases with collaborations from artistic groups including House of Glow and Chuvar Picture. Additionally, the culinary scene, led by food content creator Alex Jo Scaria, will delight visitors with a diverse selection spanning Portuguese and Dutch to Mexican and American cuisines.

Festival founders Mayura Shreymas Kumar and Devika Shreyams Kumar envision the event as a new cultural landmark for Kerala. It aims to position the region as a global festival attraction while offering festival-goers a unique blend of games, art, and exclusive merchandise, marking a celebration where creativity takes center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

