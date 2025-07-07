Left Menu

The Quintet of Liangzhu Civilization: Animating China's Ancient Legacy

The animated series 'The Quintet of Liangzhu Civilization' celebrates the four-thousand-year-old Liangzhu culture. Developed with distinct art styles, it depicts five elements of Liangzhu culture and integrates art, history, and technology. Characters explore pottery, jade, stone, agriculture, and fire in dramatic tales set in ancient China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:44 IST
The Quintet of Liangzhu Civilization: Animating China's Ancient Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The annual 'Hangzhou Liangzhu Day' marked its return on July 6, 2025, coinciding with the global release of a new animated series titled 'The Quintet of Liangzhu Civilization' on July 7. This innovative series, co-presented by the Hangzhou Liangzhu Archaeological Site Administrative District Management Committee and the China Center for International Communication Development, is produced by the Central Academy of Fine Arts. It uniquely revives the ancient Liangzhu civilization through five shorts, each focusing on an element of its rich cultural heritage: Pottery, Jade, Stone, Agriculture, and Fire.

The series aims to animate the archaeological ruins of Liangzhu City, a vital testament to China's five-thousand-year civilization legacy, by enlivening the culture's distinctiveness and appeal. Based on comprehensive historical sources, the series not only reconstructs the splendor and day-to-day of Liangzhu but also captures the nuanced lives of characters interacting with core cultural elements. The stories of young potter 'Ye', jade worker 'Yue', and stonemason 'Ben' unfold alongside the Shuyi couple as they tackle individual challenges and unite to face a granary fire in Liangzhu City.

By centering on Liangzhu culture, the series sets a new production benchmark by marrying culture, art, and technology. AI technology aids pre-production processes to enhance character and scene design fidelity to cultural heritage, while hand-drawn artistry utilizing sophisticated Chinese visual techniques epitomizes Liangzhu flavor. Each episode's artistic style is designed to complement its storyline, reviving ancient stories for contemporary audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025