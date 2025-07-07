The Quintet of Liangzhu Civilization: Animating China's Ancient Legacy

The annual 'Hangzhou Liangzhu Day' marked its return on July 6, 2025, coinciding with the global release of a new animated series titled 'The Quintet of Liangzhu Civilization' on July 7. This innovative series, co-presented by the Hangzhou Liangzhu Archaeological Site Administrative District Management Committee and the China Center for International Communication Development, is produced by the Central Academy of Fine Arts. It uniquely revives the ancient Liangzhu civilization through five shorts, each focusing on an element of its rich cultural heritage: Pottery, Jade, Stone, Agriculture, and Fire.

The series aims to animate the archaeological ruins of Liangzhu City, a vital testament to China's five-thousand-year civilization legacy, by enlivening the culture's distinctiveness and appeal. Based on comprehensive historical sources, the series not only reconstructs the splendor and day-to-day of Liangzhu but also captures the nuanced lives of characters interacting with core cultural elements. The stories of young potter 'Ye', jade worker 'Yue', and stonemason 'Ben' unfold alongside the Shuyi couple as they tackle individual challenges and unite to face a granary fire in Liangzhu City.

By centering on Liangzhu culture, the series sets a new production benchmark by marrying culture, art, and technology. AI technology aids pre-production processes to enhance character and scene design fidelity to cultural heritage, while hand-drawn artistry utilizing sophisticated Chinese visual techniques epitomizes Liangzhu flavor. Each episode's artistic style is designed to complement its storyline, reviving ancient stories for contemporary audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)