H200 AI Chips' China Sale Sparks Debate on U.S. Export Policies

The Trump administration has formally approved Nvidia's sale of H200 AI chips to China, setting a controversial export policy that stirs national security concerns among China hawks in Washington. This decision demands stringent oversight through third-party testing labs to verify the technical capabilities of the chips before they can be shipped.

Under the new policy, Chinese customers must show robust security measures while Nvidia must ensure a sufficient domestic supply of H200s. Nvidia has praised this strategic balance, claiming it enhances America's global market competitiveness. Meanwhile, China insists on a cooperative, win-win trade strategy, pushing back against restrictions.

Critics argue the measure lacks stringent enforcement and could inadvertently bolster Beijing's military efforts. The regulation's complexities, including a 25% U.S. fee, raise enforcement challenges. With over 2 million Chinese orders exceeding Nvidia's current inventory, the policy's practical implementation remains under scrutiny.

