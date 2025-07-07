Remembering Laldenga: A Legacy Engraved in Mizoram's Heart

On Monday, rich tributes were paid to Laldenga, the visionary founder of the Mizo National Front, as Mizoram commemorated the 35th anniversary of his death. Prominent figures including MNF president Zoramthanga and Laldenga's daughter, Dr. Renee Lalrinzuali, paid homage to the former chief minister at Treasury Square, Aizawl.

Speaking at the solemn occasion, Zoramthanga lauded Laldenga's indelible mark on Mizo society, recognizing his contributions to Mizo nationalism and societal foundations. Despite historical challenges, Laldenga's significance continues to resonate with modern-day Mizos, according to the MNF president.

Dr. Renee Lalrinzuali expressed her gratitude towards MNF leaders and associates for honoring her father's memory. Laldenga's legacy, predicated on his selfless dedication to Mizoram, remains enshrined in the state's cultural and political narrative, celebrated by generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)