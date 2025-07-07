Left Menu

Smriti Irani's Comeback: Tulsi Returns to 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Smriti Irani, a politician and actor, returns to the role of Tulsi Virani in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. Her return marks a purposeful revisitation to the iconic show. Over the past 25 years, Irani has engaged in media and public policy, aiming to empower India's creative industries.

Veteran actress and politician Smriti Irani is making a much-anticipated return to television by reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. In a statement released on Monday, Irani expressed that this return is not out of nostalgia, but a purposeful venture into a tale that transformed Indian television and her personal trajectory.

Reflecting on the 25 years since her journey began, Irani discussed her dual career in media and public policy. She acknowledged the distinct challenges posed by each field, yet highlighted the profound impact they have had on her career.

As Irani steps back into the spotlight, she aims to contribute to the legacy of 'Kyunki', using her platform to effect change, preserve culture, and foster empathy, with a vision to empower India's creative sectors.

