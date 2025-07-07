Arun Khabar: A New Voice in Arunachal’s Media Landscape

A new English daily newspaper, 'Arun Khabar', was launched in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, marking a significant addition to the region's media landscape.

The official launch ceremony took place in Itanagar and was officiated by state Information and Public Relations (IPR) Minister, Nyato Dukam. With this launch, Arunachal Pradesh now circulates nine English dailies.

At the event, Minister Dukam emphasized media's vital role alongside politics as foundational pillars in a democracy, expressing commitment to supporting media growth. He praised the editor, Rumak Jomoh, for his dedication and mentioned forthcoming initiatives under Chief Minister Pema Khandu's guidance, including a Journalist Pension Scheme and Digital Media Advertisement Policy.

Arunachal Press Club president Dodum Yangfo applauded the launch, citing it as an opportunity for young local journalists and urged swifter implementation of welfare schemes. IPR Director Gijum Tali assured ongoing support, noting a new equitable approach for government advertisements. Publisher Jomoh remarked on the newspaper's mission to be a platform for Arunachal's voices.

