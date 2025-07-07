Maharashtra's Pride: Defending the Integrity of the Marathi Manoos

Maharashtra's Culture Minister Ashish Shelar made a forceful statement on Monday, asserting the government's commitment to defending the capabilities and contributions of Marathi-speaking people.

Shelar emphasized that any insult directed at the Marathi manoos would not be tolerated, sending a clear message in response to comments made by Nishikant Dubey, a Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand.

Shelar highlighted the community's vital role in India's GDP and cultural achievements, assuring that the government would not permit any injustice to Marathi or non-Marathi speakers in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)