Maharashtra's Pride: Defending the Integrity of the Marathi Manoos

Maharashtra Culture Minister Ashish Shelar emphasized the importance of respecting Marathi-speaking people's contributions and capabilities. He declared any insult towards the Marathi manoos as unacceptable and assured government support. The minister highlighted the Marathi community's role in various fields, showing no tolerance for derogatory remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Culture Minister Ashish Shelar made a forceful statement on Monday, asserting the government's commitment to defending the capabilities and contributions of Marathi-speaking people.

Shelar emphasized that any insult directed at the Marathi manoos would not be tolerated, sending a clear message in response to comments made by Nishikant Dubey, a Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand.

Shelar highlighted the community's vital role in India's GDP and cultural achievements, assuring that the government would not permit any injustice to Marathi or non-Marathi speakers in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

