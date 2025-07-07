Culture Minister Defends Marathi 'Manoos' Amid Language Row

In a strong statement on Monday, Maharashtra's Culture Minister Ashish Shelar declared that any insult aimed at Marathi-speaking individuals, or 'Marathi manoos,' would not be tolerated. This declaration came after controversial statements by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey generated tension amid an ongoing language dispute.

The confrontation emerged in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, where Shelar assured that the Mahayuti government will firmly oppose any insinuations questioning the capabilities of Marathi-speaking individuals. The comments were made in response to Dubey's controversial social media post regarding attacks on Hindi speakers in Maharashtra.

Highlighting the significant contributions of Maharashtra's Marathi-speaking populace, Shelar praised their impact on the nation's GDP and cultural sectors such as film and maritime history. The minister promised to address any misunderstanding about their contributions and assured that neither Marathi nor non-Marathi speakers would face discrimination in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)