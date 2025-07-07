Lily Gladstone Joins Star-Studded Cast in 'The Thomas Crown Affair'

Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone has been cast in a significant role in Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming iteration of The Thomas Crown Affair, directed by industry heavyweight Michael B. Jordan. Although specifics about Gladstone's character remain undisclosed, Variety has confirmed that Kenneth Branagh has also been added to the ensemble.

Leading the film are Jordan himself and Taylor Russell, with production scheduled to begin this summer. Mark your calendars, as the exclusive theatrical release is set for March 5, 2027. While plot details are under wraps, the narrative is expected to follow the franchise's iconic heist storyline, where a wealthy adventurer orchestrates a high-stakes robbery for the thrill, inadvertently engaging in a high-tension duel with a sharp-minded investigator.

The screenplay for this new take on The Thomas Crown Affair comes from Drew Pearce, with previous drafts by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson inspired by the original film. Production duties will be helmed by Patrick McCormick and Marc Toberoff of Toberoff Productions, while Alan Trustman, author of the 1968 original screenplay, is on board as executive producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)