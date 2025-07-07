Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash Amid Controversial Casting in 'Sardaar Ji 3'
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized Diljit Dosanjh for not clarifying the timeline of 'Sardaar Ji 3' amid backlash for working with a Pakistani actor. The film's release follows heightened India-Pakistan tensions. Sirsa emphasized the need for clarity to address public sentiment.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has voiced concerns over Diljit Dosanjh's recent film 'Sardaar Ji 3' that features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. Sirsa highlighted the importance of addressing public sentiment following the controversial casting choice.
In an interview with ANI, Sirsa suggested that Dosanjh should have clarified the timeline of the film's production. 'He didn't give any clarity on that... Our fight is not with the people of Pakistan, our battle is with the system there,' Sirsa stated, referring to the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor.
Despite the backlash, which includes criticism from social media users and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Dosanjh posted behind-the-scenes photos from his upcoming project, 'Border 2,' to dispel rumors of his departure. 'Border 2,' the much-anticipated sequel, is set to feature an ensemble cast and is directed by Anurag Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
