Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash Amid Controversial Casting in 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized Diljit Dosanjh for not clarifying the timeline of 'Sardaar Ji 3' amid backlash for working with a Pakistani actor. The film's release follows heightened India-Pakistan tensions. Sirsa emphasized the need for clarity to address public sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:23 IST
Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash Amid Controversial Casting in 'Sardaar Ji 3'
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has voiced concerns over Diljit Dosanjh's recent film 'Sardaar Ji 3' that features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. Sirsa highlighted the importance of addressing public sentiment following the controversial casting choice.

In an interview with ANI, Sirsa suggested that Dosanjh should have clarified the timeline of the film's production. 'He didn't give any clarity on that... Our fight is not with the people of Pakistan, our battle is with the system there,' Sirsa stated, referring to the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor.

Despite the backlash, which includes criticism from social media users and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Dosanjh posted behind-the-scenes photos from his upcoming project, 'Border 2,' to dispel rumors of his departure. 'Border 2,' the much-anticipated sequel, is set to feature an ensemble cast and is directed by Anurag Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025