Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Captivated by Djokovic's Wimbledon Showdown

Star cricketer Virat Kohli, accompanied by his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, was a keen spectator at Wimbledon on July 7. The pair were captivated by the high-stakes match between tennis legend Novak Djokovic and young Australian competitor Alex de Minaur.

The celebrity couple, seen amidst the crowd in stylish outfits, watched as Djokovic exhibited his mastery, eventually securing a victory despite an initial set loss. Capturing this moment, Kohli expressed his admiration for Djokovic on Instagram, echoing sentiments from Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma's past Wimbledon visit.

Novak's win not only demonstrated his tenacity but also moved him closer to potentially tying Roger Federer's record with an eighth Wimbledon title, highlighting his status as a formidable force in tennis history.