Left Menu

'War 2': Telugu Star Jr NTR Wraps Up with Lessons from Hrithik Roshan

Jr NTR recently concluded filming for 'War 2', expressing admiration for co-star Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is a sequel to 2019's 'War' and features Kiara Advani. It's set for an August 14 release, promising action across five countries in three languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:06 IST
'War 2': Telugu Star Jr NTR Wraps Up with Lessons from Hrithik Roshan
Jr NTR
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu cinema icon Jr NTR has wrapped filming for the much-anticipated movie 'War 2', expressing his admiration for co-star Hrithik Roshan. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a thrilling sequel to the 2019 film 'War'.

'War 2' also stars Kiara Advani and is scheduled for an exciting release on August 14. The actor shared his experience on Instagram, highlighting the invaluable lessons and energy he gained from working alongside Roshan.

The film promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle with six major action sequences shot in five countries over 150 days, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is a significant addition to the 'YRF Spy Universe' which includes films like 'Tiger' and 'Pathaan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025