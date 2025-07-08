'War 2': Telugu Star Jr NTR Wraps Up with Lessons from Hrithik Roshan

Telugu cinema icon Jr NTR has wrapped filming for the much-anticipated movie 'War 2', expressing his admiration for co-star Hrithik Roshan. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a thrilling sequel to the 2019 film 'War'.

'War 2' also stars Kiara Advani and is scheduled for an exciting release on August 14. The actor shared his experience on Instagram, highlighting the invaluable lessons and energy he gained from working alongside Roshan.

The film promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle with six major action sequences shot in five countries over 150 days, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is a significant addition to the 'YRF Spy Universe' which includes films like 'Tiger' and 'Pathaan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)