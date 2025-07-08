EPIC Maza: A23 and Vicky Kaushal Revolutionize India's Poker Scene
Head Digital Works' A23 launches the EPIC Poker Championship, headlined by brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal. The 19-day festival, with a ₹28 Crore prize pool and multi-format tournaments, culminates in a Goa finale. Kaushal's involvement seeks to broaden A23's appeal and elevate online poker’s popularity in India.
Head Digital Works' A23 has launched the EPIC Poker Championship, a major 19-day poker festival set to revolutionize the online gaming landscape in India. The program promises an impressive ₹28 Crore guaranteed prize pool and features brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal in a key role to enhance its market presence.
Running from July 3rd to July 21st, 2025, the event will host a series of high-stakes online tournaments concluding with a glamorous live finale onboard the opulent Deltin Royale in Goa. Noteworthy prize formats include a ₹5 Crore Main Event and several other attraction points crafted for all skill levels.
The championship, heightened by Kaushal's appeal, is a strategic effort by A23 to connect its diverse player base and broaden online poker's reach across the country. The campaign draws on A23's commitment to providing a world-class gaming environment for poker enthusiasts.