Left Menu

EPIC Maza: A23 and Vicky Kaushal Revolutionize India's Poker Scene

Head Digital Works' A23 launches the EPIC Poker Championship, headlined by brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal. The 19-day festival, with a ₹28 Crore prize pool and multi-format tournaments, culminates in a Goa finale. Kaushal's involvement seeks to broaden A23's appeal and elevate online poker’s popularity in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:07 IST
EPIC Maza: A23 and Vicky Kaushal Revolutionize India's Poker Scene
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Head Digital Works' A23 has launched the EPIC Poker Championship, a major 19-day poker festival set to revolutionize the online gaming landscape in India. The program promises an impressive ₹28 Crore guaranteed prize pool and features brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal in a key role to enhance its market presence.

Running from July 3rd to July 21st, 2025, the event will host a series of high-stakes online tournaments concluding with a glamorous live finale onboard the opulent Deltin Royale in Goa. Noteworthy prize formats include a ₹5 Crore Main Event and several other attraction points crafted for all skill levels.

The championship, heightened by Kaushal's appeal, is a strategic effort by A23 to connect its diverse player base and broaden online poker's reach across the country. The campaign draws on A23's commitment to providing a world-class gaming environment for poker enthusiasts.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025