EPIC Maza: A23 and Vicky Kaushal Revolutionize India's Poker Scene

Head Digital Works' A23 has launched the EPIC Poker Championship, a major 19-day poker festival set to revolutionize the online gaming landscape in India. The program promises an impressive ₹28 Crore guaranteed prize pool and features brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal in a key role to enhance its market presence.

Running from July 3rd to July 21st, 2025, the event will host a series of high-stakes online tournaments concluding with a glamorous live finale onboard the opulent Deltin Royale in Goa. Noteworthy prize formats include a ₹5 Crore Main Event and several other attraction points crafted for all skill levels.

The championship, heightened by Kaushal's appeal, is a strategic effort by A23 to connect its diverse player base and broaden online poker's reach across the country. The campaign draws on A23's commitment to providing a world-class gaming environment for poker enthusiasts.