Delhi Assembly's Academic Symposium: Revisiting Colonial-Era Legislatures

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to explore India's colonial past with an academic symposium focusing on the pre-independence parliamentary systems and their impact on the freedom movement.

The event, titled 'Pre-Independence Parliamentary Systems (1911–1946) in India and the Role of Indian Members in our Freedom Movement', aims to examine the evolution of legislative institutions during British rule and highlight the contributions of Indian legislators who played a pivotal role in the struggle for independence.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta remarked on the importance of historical inquiry, stating that the ethical leadership and democratic endeavors of early Indian legislators continue to inform modern parliamentary culture. The symposium will feature two sessions, led by academics from Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, discussing key figures like Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, the Imperial Legislative Council, and the lasting impact of the Central Legislative Assembly on educational institutions and Indian governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)