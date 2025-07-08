Delhi's Fight Against Mosquito Menace at Historic Sites

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has rolled out a targeted campaign to tackle mosquito breeding at major tourist and historical sites, including prominent locations like Humayun's Tomb and Qutub Minar. The initiative is crucial in the effort to curb the spread of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in the city.

Recent inspections revealed mosquito breeding at 16 landmark sites, leading to swift actions that included site cleanups and the issuance of 16 legal notices for negligence under vector-borne disease management protocols. The MCD also commenced six prosecutions to underscore the seriousness of the situation.

The campaign represents a proactive strategy by the MCD's Public Health Department to pre-emptively address mosquito breeding, particularly in vulnerable areas with stagnant water. With regular checks at high-risk sites like construction areas and public spaces, the MCD appeals to residents and organizations to prevent water stagnation, emphasizing prevention as key to controlling disease outbreaks.

