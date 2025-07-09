Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi Reunites with Aditya Datt for Action-Packed 'Gunmaaster 69'

Emraan Hashmi is set to star in 'Gunmaaster 69', reuniting with director Aditya Datt and music composer Himesh Reshammiya. Produced by Deepak and Hunar Mukut, the film promises thrilling action and emotional storytelling. Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana also join the cast for a 2026 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:19 IST
Actor Emraan Hashmi is making a comeback with a high-octane action drama, 'Gunmaaster 69', alongside director Aditya Datt. This marks their reunion since 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', joined once again by music composer Himesh Reshammiya. Production is spearheaded by Deepak and Hunar Mukut under Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

The film promises to showcase Hashmi in a dynamic action role, with a focus on stylised visuals and deeply emotional storytelling, aimed at captivating a broad audience. Directed by Datt, known for his work on 'Table No. 21' and the 'Commando' franchise, 'Gunmaaster G9' is expected to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

In addition to Hashmi, actors Genelia D'Souza, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh join the ensemble cast. With principal photography scheduled in Mumbai post-monsoon, the film is anticipated for a 2026 release, promising a blend of slick action, emotional depth, and wide appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

