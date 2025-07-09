Left Menu

Orange Icon Returns: Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield Sequel

Chris Pratt reprises his role as the voice of Garfield in a sequel to the successful 2024 film. Alcon Entertainment leads production with key figures returning, though a director and writer remain unannounced. Pratt continues to expand his animated filmography, while the production team seeks new creative talents for the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:19 IST
Chris Pratt (Photo/Instragram/prattprattpratt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Chris Pratt is set to return as the voice of the beloved orange cat Garfield in a sequel to the 2024 hit, The Garfield Movie. The original film grossed more than $230 million worldwide and reintroduced the iconic comic strip character to new audiences, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Produced by Alcon Entertainment's co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, alongside John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, and Pratt himself, the sequel will be co-produced by Prime Focus Studios and animated by DNEG Animation, as in the first film. Jim Davis, the creator of Garfield, will remain as executive producer.

The search for a director and writer is currently underway. Chris Pratt, known for his roles in 'Jurassic World' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' continues to expand his animated film roster with this project, as well as his involvement in Amazon's Mercy and Apple's Way Of The Warrior Kid. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

